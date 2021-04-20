Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently topped the ODI batsmen rankings, but he said his ultimate goal is to be crowned the number one Test batsman in the world.

Azam is currently in sixth place in the Test standings, but knows that if he continues performing well, he will continue ascending up the ladder.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,940 runs in 51 games, which includes a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 48.50.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

“I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman’s calibre, reputation and skills,” Azam told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Media Department as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I understand to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides.”

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aiming to stay No. 1 for a long time, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4545 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7347 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4545 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7347 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related