Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf will “always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket”.

This comes after Azam became the fourth Pakistan player after those three to be crowned the number one ODI batsman.

Azam dethroned India skipper Virat Kohli and said that he plans to hold on to the top spot for a long time.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,940 runs in 51 games, which includes a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 48.50.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

“I feel privileged and honoured to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket,” Azam told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Media Department as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16937 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1703 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5592 ( 6.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 25468 ( 28.89 % ) Imran Khan 16974 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2171 ( 2.46 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1132 ( 1.28 % ) Hanif Mohammad 131 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3392 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1028 ( 1.17 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5217 ( 5.92 % ) Saeed Anwar 6425 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 701 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1279 ( 1.45 % ) Back

