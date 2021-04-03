Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel admitted that he is disappointed to be missing the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.
Shakeel was initially part of the squad before being withdrawn and replaced by Asif Ali after suffering a Grade-1 quadriceps tear in his left leg.
While he is gutted to have missed out on the series, where he could have made his international debut, the 25-year-old wished the men in green all the best.
Disappointing to miss out on the ODI series due to injury but wish the rest of the team best of luck 🤞 #PAKvSA
— Saud Shakeel (@saudshak) March 25, 2021
“Disappointing to miss out on the ODI series due to injury but wish the rest of the team best of luck,” he said on Twitter.
Pakistan went 1-0 up in the three-match series against South Africa after securing a nail-biting three-wicket win off the last ball in the first ODI on Friday.
Shakeel is also part of the Test squad for the tour of Zimbabwe and should he make a full recovery, he will travel to Harare with 10 other players on April 12.
