Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has wished pace bowler Mohammad Abbas all the best ahead of his county cricket stint with Hampshire.

Abbas previously played for Leicestershire before securing a move to Hampshire.

Last year’s first-class season cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but Abbas represented Leicestershire in 2019 and took 29 wickets in nine County Championship matches at an average of 25.75.

This year, the teams have been placed into three group, with Hampshire being in Group 2 with Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Somerset and Surrey.

Hampshire will kick off their campaign against Leicestershire on April 8.

Best of luck — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) April 1, 2021

“Best of luck,” Latif told Abbas on Twitter ahead of the tournament.

