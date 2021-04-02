Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali said he is ready to lead the national team to victory over South Africa.

This comes after he struck a superb 95 during an intra-squad 50-over practice match.

Chasing a revised target of 320, Asif nearly carried Team White across the finish line against Team Green.

However, his knock of 95 went in vain as Team White were bowled out for 317 in 47.5 overs and lost the match by two runs.

Despite this, Asif is feeling confident ahead of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“I’m happy with the way I played today. Misbah bhai has told us to play these practice matches like international matches so that we are fully prepared for [the] South Africa series,” Asif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Hopefully I can lead my team to victory during [the] series against South Africa.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 624 ( 32.89 % ) 1 Star 61 ( 3.22 % ) 2 Star 97 ( 5.11 % ) 3 Star 284 ( 14.97 % ) 4 Star 293 ( 15.45 % ) 5 Star 538 ( 28.36 % ) Back

