Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said there is no doubt that wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is a hard-hitter.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan and has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

However, Afridi noted that Azam needs to work on his fitness, saying if he does this, he could represent Pakistan for a long time.

“Azam Khan is also a hard-hitter however the fitness standards should be the same for all players,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

