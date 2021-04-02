No doubt he’s a hard-hitter, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who needs to focus on his fitness

Posted on by
Shahid Afridi said there's no doubt Azam Khan is a hard-hitter

Shahid Afridi: “Azam Khan is also a hard-hitter however the fitness standards should be the same for all players”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said there is no doubt that wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is a hard-hitter.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan and has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

However, Afridi noted that Azam needs to work on his fitness, saying if he does this, he could represent Pakistan for a long time.

“Azam Khan is also a hard-hitter however the fitness standards should be the same for all players,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His batting has always helped Pakistan, Shahid Afridi on match-winner he supported from the beginning

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply