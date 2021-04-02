Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sindh head coach Basit Ali said he has found two Pakistan bowlers who bowl almost exactly like South Africa left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Basit noted that he found the duo in Karachi’s Zone 1 during the zonal trials.

He expects the duo to have bright futures and is looking forward to seeing them playing district cricket and first-class cricket.

“We are focusing on our goal to find unique talent in these trials across Pakistan. NHPC (National High Performance Centre) has directed us to find young talent [who are] capable of doing something unique,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“We have found two young chinaman bowlers just like Shamsi in Karachi’s Zone 1. I hope they will be looked after well in the upcoming camp for the shortlisted players. Note it, both of them will be seen soon at the district level and then in first-class cricket.”

