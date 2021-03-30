Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Aamer Yamin was an option for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, while he “is good with the new ball”, he “struggles with the older ball”.

Yamin has represented Pakistan in four ODIs and two T20 Internationals, but hasn’t played international cricket since January 2018.

“We had other options like Amad Butt and Aamer Yamin but can they be considered as reliable bowlers, because what we are seeing is that they are only okay bowling a couple of overs. Yamin is good with the new ball but he struggles with the older ball,” Wasim told PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Falls in the all-rounder category, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan player who could make his international debut really soon

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.35 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.91 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.5 % ) 5 Star 84 ( 30.88 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 88 ( 32.35 % ) 1 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 2 Star 10 ( 3.68 % ) 3 Star 46 ( 16.91 % ) 4 Star 34 ( 12.5 % ) 5 Star 84 ( 30.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related