Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said pace bowler Mohammad Wasim should be classified as an all-rounder.

This comes after Wasim was included in the ODI and T20 squads for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 19-year-old took seven wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 36.28.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he picked up four wickets in four games for Islamabad United at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

It should be noted that the up-and-coming teenager averages 16.14 in first-class cricket and 34.33 in List A cricket.

“Mohammad Wasim Jr has been picked early but I want to reiterate the point about fast-tracking players where we are lacking options. Wasim comes into the all-rounder category because he can bowl his full 4 overs,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“Wasim comes in not just as a fast-bowler, but as an all-rounder. He can give you 4 reliable overs and he can bat. At the moment we only have Faheem Ashraf as a pace-bowling all-rounder so we need a back-up for him and Wasim gives us that option. There are quite a few games on the upcoming tour and if Faheem needs a break Wasim will be there.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

