Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir said he will be back stronger when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes.

This comes after Tanvir went wicketless in the two matches he played for the Multan Sultans.

Acknowledging that his performance wasn’t up to par, the 36-year-old is working on fixing his weaknesses and aiming to start taking wickets when the tournament restarts.

“The fact is that every bowler has struggled a bit in PSL 6 so far because the ball has been coming nicely onto the bat, and the proof of that is the sort of huge sixes we were seeing being hit at the NSK which really isn’t the norm at this venue,” Tanvir wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“Now I am not using this as an excuse as I feel that the execution of bowling plans was not up to the mark at my end. But then all bowlers, senior or junior have gone for runs in this tournament so far.

“But I am using this break to work hard on where I went wrong in my bowling, especially when it came to knowing what type of ball to bowl at what stage of the game – I suppose, in a sense, my failures were more about decision making than execution of plans. I have already started working on these issues in the nets, so hopefully when I do come back after the break, I will come back stronger in this tournament.”

PSL 6 was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

ALSO CHECK OUT: You think I have time to call Mohammad Wasim and tell him which players to pick, Pakistan legend says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2120 ( 5.9 % ) Karachi Kings 5250 ( 14.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8901 ( 24.78 % ) Multan Sultans 1903 ( 5.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2566 ( 7.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15177 ( 42.26 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2120 ( 5.9 % ) Karachi Kings 5250 ( 14.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8901 ( 24.78 % ) Multan Sultans 1903 ( 5.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2566 ( 7.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15177 ( 42.26 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related