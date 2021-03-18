Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned where this obsession with bowlers who can bowl at 140 kph has come from.

Salman noted that there were many seamers who bowled between 140 and 145 kph in the past, but they “were not considered genuine pacers”.

Instead of focusing solely on speed, Salman said it is also important to look at a bowler’s action, their ability to take wickets and whether they can maintain a consistent line and length when bowling.

“Most of our bowlers [in the past] could bowl at 140 [kph]. Rana Naveed and Rao Iftikhar were 140 [kph], meanwhile Yasir Arafat and Abdul Razzaq were 145 [kph] plus. Azhar Mahmood also bowled at 140 [kph]. But these bowlers were not considered genuine pacers,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t know from where this obsession for bowlers bowling at 140 [kph] has come. People talk about this like we never had such bowlers in the past. Nobody talks about a bowler’s arm position, action, ability to pick up wickets or whether he can bowl at a consistent line and length.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has become a limited cricketer, Mohammad Wasim on 32-year-old Pakistan player who can have a big impact with both the bat and ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16383 ( 19.52 % ) Waqar Younis 1646 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5377 ( 6.41 % ) Shahid Afridi 23974 ( 28.57 % ) Imran Khan 16179 ( 19.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2082 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1020 ( 1.22 % ) Hanif Mohammad 108 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3246 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 865 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5013 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6131 ( 7.31 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1223 ( 1.46 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16383 ( 19.52 % ) Waqar Younis 1646 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5377 ( 6.41 % ) Shahid Afridi 23974 ( 28.57 % ) Imran Khan 16179 ( 19.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2082 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1020 ( 1.22 % ) Hanif Mohammad 108 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3246 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 865 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5013 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6131 ( 7.31 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1223 ( 1.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related