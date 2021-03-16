Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England batsman Liam Livingstone has revealed that it was “pretty cool” to spend time with top-quality cricketers like Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

Livingstone said he got the chance to “learn how they go about things on and off the field” when he played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL).

“The experiences you gain all around the world are invaluable. I’ve spent time in the IPL, I’ve played two Big Bashes, I’ve been in South Africa as well as Pakistan, playing with all the different players around the world,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“In three months I spent time around Babar Azam and then straight into the IPL where we had Steve Smith. Franchise cricket is a great place to learn, especially when you’re not playing international cricket, and [it’s] great for developing your game.

“Just being able to train alongside them, watch them training and sit at dinner and chat cricket and just learn how they go about things on and off the field. It’s been pretty cool to spend time with these guys.”

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Most recently, he represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Azam’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

