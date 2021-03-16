Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja feels that fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani “can be a superstar in the future”.

However, he noted that Dhani needs to focus on his fitness and performances rather than money.

Ramiz’s comments come after Dhani was picked in the Test squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 22-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

He was also one of the standout performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“He only needs to take care of his fitness and give himself a good environment by making friends who can tell him that performance is more important than money. He can be a superstar in the future,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

