Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has confirmed that Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Yamin and Amad Butt will “get their opportunity at some stage” to play international cricket.

This comes after Wasim admitted that the trio were “unlucky to miss out on selection” for the upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

But, with “a busy year of cricket ahead of us”, Wasim made it clear that Ghulam, Yamin and Amad will get their chance.

“The three are in the larger pool of players and will get their opportunity at some stage as we have a busy year of cricket ahead of us,” he was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

In the National T20 Cup, Amad took 13 wickets in 10 matches for Balochistan at an average of 24.15, while Yamin claimed 10 wickets in 10 games for Southern Punjab at an average of 30.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the final, which ended as a tie.

Yamin, 30, made 245 runs in six games for Southern Punjab, which included a top score of 93, at an average of 24.50 and picked up 18 wickets at an average of 23.83.

As for Amad, 25, he snapped up eight wickets in two matches for Balochistan at an average of 16.62.

Ghulam had a decent campaign in the Pakistan Cup as he accumulated 152 runs in four games, which included a top score of 81, at an average of 38.

Amad, meanwhile, finished with five wickets in four matches at an average of 24.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Yamin took one wicket in three games for the Karachi Kings at an average of 52.

As for Amad, he got one wicket in two matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 88.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not exactly where we want him to be, but there’s no denying he is a match-winner, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan power player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 18343 ( 14.52 % ) Babar Azam 86982 ( 68.87 % ) Steve Smith 4205 ( 3.33 % ) Ben Stokes 4953 ( 3.92 % ) Kane Williamson 6557 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 801 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 250 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2573 ( 2.04 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 475 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 339 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 829 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 18343 ( 14.52 % ) Babar Azam 86982 ( 68.87 % ) Steve Smith 4205 ( 3.33 % ) Ben Stokes 4953 ( 3.92 % ) Kane Williamson 6557 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 801 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 250 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2573 ( 2.04 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 475 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 339 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 829 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related