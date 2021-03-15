Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul are all big names in the country’s rich history of fast bowlers.

Waqar himself is widely regarded as one of the greatest seamers Pakistan has ever produced.

He picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56 and also played 262 ODIs, where he snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Pakistan has a rich history of fast bowlers. Whenever you look at history you will find many big names like Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan has such a rich history and great performances in red-ball cricket that whenever we look back the names of these legendary players come up.”

