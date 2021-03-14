Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said the pace trio of Shahnawaz Dhani, Arshad Iqbal and Mohammad Wasim earned their spots for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Dhani has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and was picked in the Test team.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 22-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

He also did well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was postponed as he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17.22 and an economy rate of 10.33.

Arshad, 20, got into the T20 team as he enjoyed a successful PSL campaign with the Karachi Kings as he claimed six wickets in five games at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Wasim, meanwhile, got into both the T20 and ODI squads.

The 19-year-old took seven wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 36.28.

As for the PSL, he picked up four wickets in four games for Islamabad United at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

“I want to congratulate Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shahnawaz Dhani on their selections in the Pakistan squads. This is an acknowledgement and reward for their talent and performances in the 2020-21 domestic season,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“Representing the country at a global stage is the biggest honour and achievement for any professional athlete. I am confident these selections for important tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe will inspire and motivate these budding youngsters to produce more impressive and consistent performances so that they can justify the faith and confidence exposed on them by the team management and selectors.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

