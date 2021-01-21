Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada said he expects “Pakistan to come out fighting” in their upcoming series.

The Proteas are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 14 years and the men in green will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing tour of New Zealand.

They lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

With that in mind, Rabada knows that South Africa will have to be at their very best in order to come out on top.

“I’m expecting Pakistan to come out fighting. They’ve got some good players. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a Test series we are going to have to earn the right to win. I’d love to go back home with a trophy in the bag,” he said in a video released by Cricket South Africa as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

