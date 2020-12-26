Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pace bowler Mohammad Asif has claimed that the current Pakistan cricket culture seems to revolve around kicking players out of the team and letting them rot.

Asif used the example of left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and asked why no one helped fix the issues he had and supported him through the tough times he went through.

He added that the team management need to stop presuming things and actually put in the work to get a player back on his feet and performing well.

“The Pakistani cricket culture at the moment seems to be one where if a player such as Amir isn’t performing, that’s it, kick him out, drop him, let him rot, instead of looking into what’s going wrong, why isn’t he performing and supporting him, reigniting that passion for cricket and those skills they once possessed,” Asif was quoted as saying by The Cricketer.

“They need to look further into their levels of fitness, are they carrying injuries, are there mental issues or is something else wrong, instead of just making presumptions that a player has simply lost the abilities they once had and doesn’t want to play for Pakistan again.”

