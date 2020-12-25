Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has told all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to “keep rocking” and showing “fantastic commitment”.

Azhar’s praise comes after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

“Congratulations Hafeez bhai. Fantastic commitment and focus, keep rocking,” Azhar said on Twitter.

