Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has told all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to “keep rocking” and showing “fantastic commitment”.
Azhar’s praise comes after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.
The 40-year-old will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
“Congratulations Hafeez bhai. Fantastic commitment and focus, keep rocking,” Azhar said on Twitter.
