Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said even though captain Babar Azam will miss the first Test against New Zealand, he is still confident about the team’s chances of winning.
Azam was ruled out of the match as he is still recovering from a fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the recent three-match T20 series.
With Azam out of action, Rizwan will replace him as captain.
“We will definitely miss our superstar Babar bhai, but we have still got depth in our batting and bowling department. Babar is in training even with the injury, which is praiseworthy. Meanwhile, he also helps other batsmen even when not playing for Pakistan,” Rizwan told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop treating him like Mohammad Amir, Rashid Latif on Pakistan all-rounder headed for the BBL