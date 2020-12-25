Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said even though captain Babar Azam will miss the first Test against New Zealand, he is still confident about the team’s chances of winning.

Azam was ruled out of the match as he is still recovering from a fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the recent three-match T20 series.

With Azam out of action, Rizwan will replace him as captain.

“We will definitely miss our superstar Babar bhai, but we have still got depth in our batting and bowling department. Babar is in training even with the injury, which is praiseworthy. Meanwhile, he also helps other batsmen even when not playing for Pakistan,” Rizwan told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop treating him like Mohammad Amir, Rashid Latif on Pakistan all-rounder headed for the BBL

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9931 ( 13.64 % ) Babar Azam 52409 ( 71.96 % ) Steve Smith 2648 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3233 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2014 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 84 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1173 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 492 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9931 ( 13.64 % ) Babar Azam 52409 ( 71.96 % ) Steve Smith 2648 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3233 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2014 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 84 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1173 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 492 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related