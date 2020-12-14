Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis made it clear that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “has not been dropped” after he was ignored for the tour of New Zealand.

Waqar also brought up Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket in July 2019, saying it was “his personal decision”.

The legendary Pakistan seamer has been critical of Amir’s choice to walk away from the longest format in the past.

“Mohammad Amir has not been dropped or has left cricket due to workload because he’s still playing different leagues,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Amir didn’t want to play Test cricket which was his personal decision as he’s now playing and available for white-ball cricket.”

Amir is currently representing the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.80 and an economy rate of 7.58.

