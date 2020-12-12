Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has called batsman Zeeshan Ashraf a “champion”.
Ilyas’ comments came after Zeeshan announced that he was en route to the United States to take part in the US Open, which is a T20 tournament that will be held in Florida from December 15 to 20.
Zeeshan will be representing the US All Stars in the competition, who also have the services of England pace bowler Liam Plunkett.
Good Luck Champion's https://t.co/6sFYZIGmQ7
— Muhammad Ilyas (@illii37) December 12, 2020
“Good luck champion,” Ilyas said on Twitter.
Sami Aslam, who recently quit Pakistan cricket and moved permanently to the United States, will also be playing in the tournament as he will be part of the Somerset Cavaliers’ squad. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood are also in the side.
Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle will be representing the Atlanta Param Veers, while former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif will play for the Punjab Blues.
