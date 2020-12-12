Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has called batsman Zeeshan Ashraf a “champion”.

Ilyas’ comments came after Zeeshan announced that he was en route to the United States to take part in the US Open, which is a T20 tournament that will be held in Florida from December 15 to 20.

Zeeshan will be representing the US All Stars in the competition, who also have the services of England pace bowler Liam Plunkett.

“Good luck champion,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

Sami Aslam, who recently quit Pakistan cricket and moved permanently to the United States, will also be playing in the tournament as he will be part of the Somerset Cavaliers’ squad. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood are also in the side.

Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle will be representing the Atlanta Param Veers, while former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif will play for the Punjab Blues.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9079 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 47332 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 2298 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 3002 ( 4.56 % ) Kane Williamson 1750 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 386 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1065 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 236 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 167 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 448 ( 0.68 % )

