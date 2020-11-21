No mini factions forming within the Pakistan team, batsman says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that no mini factions are forming within the national team.
Azam’s comments come ahead of the tour of New Zealand, where his side will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.
The 26-year-old noted that all the players support each other and respect one another.
“There are no problems with regards to grouping in the team. Everyone supports and respects each other,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “The team is filled with youngsters and there are no problems with grouping whatsoever. Everyone sits together and supports their teammates. There are no groups; the entire team is one group.”
Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will begin on December 18 and conclude on January 7.
