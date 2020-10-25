Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain, according to sources.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has already met with Azam and talked about the leadership role.

During the meeting, Mani reportedly assured Azam that he would have “full authority as captain of the Test team”.

In addition to Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood are the other names in the mix for the Test captaincy.

The PCB will make a decision about the Test captaincy ahead of the tour of New Zealand later this year.

