Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has called the England pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad “world-class bowlers”.

Afridi’s praise for the pair comes after Pakistan’s recent tour of England.

Broad was the highest wicket-taker in the three-Test series with 13 wickets at an average of 16.46, while Anderson claimed 11 wickets at an average of 23.45.

During the series, Anderson became the first seamer to take 600 Test wickets.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

While Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, Afridi said he and Naseem Shah learned a lot when watching Anderson and Broad bowl.

“There is absolutely no doubt that both Anderson and Broad are experienced and world-class bowlers, but one must remember that even they would have had high strike-rates when they had started their careers,” he told PakPassion. “Both Naseem Shah and I are in the early stages of our careers and are hoping to learn and improve quickly.

“Just watching two masters of their trade, Anderson and Broad, at work was very beneficial for us. Seeing how they were bowling with the new ball and then the old ball and what sort of fields they set was very impressive and something that hopefully Naseem and I can bring into our game one day.

“We were also lucky to have someone so experienced like Waqar Younis as our bowling coach. Waqar gave me a lot of guidance during this series and I hope to continue learning from him and applying that learning whenever I play next for Pakistan.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup?

