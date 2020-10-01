Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he was “50-70% satisfied” with his performance during the recent tour of England.

Afridi took five wickets in the three-Test series, which Pakistan lost 1-0, at an average of 51.60.

In the three-match T20 series that followed, which ended as a 1-1 draw, the 20-year-old picked up two wickets at an average of 41.

However, the 20-year-old rued the fact that Pakistan failed to win the Test series.

“To be honest, its only when your side wins the series is when you are truly happy,” he told PakPassion. “Looking back at the Test series against England, I have all sorts of thoughts in my head revolving around what I could have done better, what went ok and what did not go well.

“Winning the series for the team would have pleased me no end but since that did not happen, I am not that happy with how things turned out.

“Having said that, I will say that I am about 50-70% satisfied with my bowling on this tour. I feel that I put in my best effort during this series and the fact is that one can only try their best and then leave the rest to the Almighty.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi really impressed with two Pakistan fast bowlers

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 1 ( 11.11 % ) Central Punjab 2 ( 22.22 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1 ( 11.11 % ) Northern 4 ( 44.44 % ) Sindh 1 ( 11.11 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 1 ( 11.11 % ) Central Punjab 2 ( 22.22 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1 ( 11.11 % ) Northern 4 ( 44.44 % ) Sindh 1 ( 11.11 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...