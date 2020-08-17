Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has admitted that India and Pakistan may not play a bilateral series for another 10 to 12 years.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Wasim noted that Pakistan don’t see their relations with India changing anytime soon and added that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has “realized he’s fighting a losing battle”.

“Realistically, we don’t see anything changing (relations with India). Would we want that to happen? The supporters on each side would want that to happen. Ironically, we have a decent relationship with the BCCI and we just want to play cricket. But unfortunately with the government sign offs they have to get in India, it makes it difficult,” Wasim said on the Out Of Exile documentary on Sky Sports as quoted by PakPassion.

“Imran has hardened his view after months of trying to build a cordial relationship with our neighbors. I think he’s realized he’s fighting a losing battle. We’ve done everything we can as a nation. We’re certainly not going to beg India to play us. Life moves on, I just say to people to lower their expectations about playing India in the next 10-12 years.”

