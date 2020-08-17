Wasim Akram: Pakistan ‘not going to go after India and ask them to play us’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has made it clear that Pakistan are “not going to go after India and ask them to play us”.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

While Akram has great memories of playing against India, he noted that if the men in blue are ready to play, so are Pakistan.

“I played cricket for Pakistan for 19-20 years and I only played 2 Test series against India,” Akram said on the Out Of Exile documentary on Sky Sports as quoted by PakPassion. “One was in 1987, my first series with Imran Khan as captain.

“Second one was 1999, and when we arrived there, we loved it. The hotels were beautiful and we got looked after. The cricket was top notch.

“But we Pakistanis have moved on. We love our cricket and we’ll play with other nations but we’re not going to go after India and ask them to play us. If they want to play us, our Prime Minister will be ready to do so but I don’t know about theirs.”

