Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he had doubts about whether iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was a “god” when he first laid eyes on him.

Akhtar said that he didn’t know who Tendulkar was at first and questioned his abilities.

Nonetheless, he wanted to get the ‘Little Master’ out first ball and this is what actually happened during a Test match between India and Pakistan in Kolkata in 1999.

“I heard Sachin was the god. I said this is a god? Iss ki kheriyat nahi (he won’t get spared). He didn’t recognize me, and I didn’t recognize him. But I wanted to get him out on the first ball and that happened,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

