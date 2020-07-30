Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that there is no deal in place for England to tour Pakistan in 2022.

This comes as Pakistan are currently in England, where they are preparing for the Test and T20 series.

With Pakistan having travelled to England in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people feel that England should return the favour.

However, while Wasim admitted that England touring Pakistan will be hugely beneficial, he noted that now is not the time to discuss such things.

“Will that benefit Pakistan cricket in future? Of course it will,” he told the PCB Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Have we struck a deal with them right now for them to come? … Of course we didn’t. Now is not the time to do that. It’s all about timing.

“Conversations will take place with ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and they will do the right thing by us as well.

“We are making decisions not just for what’s good for Pakistan, but what’s right for global cricket. Showing solidarity is absolutely the right thing for us to be doing. West Indies are doing it, we’ve done it.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sachin Tendulkar recalls when he once fielded for Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 131 ( 21.91 % ) Waqar Younis 19 ( 3.18 % ) Javed Miandad 43 ( 7.19 % ) Shahid Afridi 82 ( 13.71 % ) Imran Khan 179 ( 29.93 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.84 % ) Younis Khan 33 ( 5.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 23 ( 3.85 % ) Saeed Anwar 60 ( 10.03 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 3 ( 0.5 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.34 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 131 ( 21.91 % ) Waqar Younis 19 ( 3.18 % ) Javed Miandad 43 ( 7.19 % ) Shahid Afridi 82 ( 13.71 % ) Imran Khan 179 ( 29.93 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.84 % ) Younis Khan 33 ( 5.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 23 ( 3.85 % ) Saeed Anwar 60 ( 10.03 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 3 ( 0.5 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.34 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...