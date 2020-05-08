Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that batsman Babar Azam “seems to have found his feet in Tests”.

In the two-Test series against Australia last year, Azam accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

In Pakistan’s most recent Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Azam struck a career-best 143.

However, while Azam and the “well-established” duo of Test captain Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have done well, Ajmal expressed his concerns about Pakistan’s pace bowlers and spinners.

“We have Babar Azam who seems to have found his feet in Tests, and alongside him, we have Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali who are well-established batsmen, but the same cannot be said of our fast bowlers or spinners,” Ajmal told PakPassion. “So, it will take time to build a new side and this is what Misbah is looking to do. But, I am convinced and hope that he will be successful in that aim.”

