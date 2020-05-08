Saeed Ajmal interested in becoming Pakistan’s spin bowling coach?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has expressed his interest in becoming the national team’s spin bowling coach.

Ajmal recently worked with Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they were both part of Islamabad United’s coaching staff.

Misbah served as the franchise’s head coach, while Ajmal was the bowling coach.

With the 42-year-old being one of the best spinners Pakistan has produced, he is keen to share his knowledge with the current generation.

“Whilst we may be great friends, please don’t assume that just because Misbah is head coach for Pakistan, he will appoint his friend as the spin bowling coach!” Ajmal told PakPassion. “Having said that, I can say with hand on my heart that should this offer be made by Pakistan and the head coach feels that my services are needed for the country, then I will make myself available without fail as I am ready to give my all for Pakistan.

“As far as PCB’s requirements for coaches are concerned, it is my aim to complete all qualifications necessary to become a coach. I have already completed Level 2 coaching qualification in Pakistan and from England, now I am looking to complete Level 3 which was supposed to have been done in April of this year but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. So, whenever the Level 3 coaching course is available again, I will look to complete it so that I am eligible for a coaching position.

“As for my coaching experience, it is building up nicely with my association with Islamabad United and that along with my playing experience should allow me to answer any call from Pakistan for a spin bowling coach or consultant and hopefully I will be able to do what I can to serve my country in that capacity in future.”

