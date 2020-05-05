Mohammad Asif reveals which Pakistan star may never play another ODI

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif believes that fellow seamer Mohammad Abbas may never play another ODI since he is 30 years old.

Abbas has only played three ODIs thus far and taken one wicket at a disappointing average of 153.

However, it has been a different story in Test cricket as Abbas has claimed 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

“I told him to increase his bowling speed by 5-6kph and he can easily make into the ODI team as well. But with his age now, at this stage, it might be tough for him,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.

