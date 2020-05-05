Mohammad Asif reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘great find’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “great find”.

Despite only being 20, Afridi has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

He recently finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“There are quite a few in the current batch although they’re coming up without having played much cricket. Shaheen Afridi is a great find and right now you are playing him in every format, making him play everything,” Asif told ESPNcricinfo.

