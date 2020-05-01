Which Pakistan player hates the team’s fitness tests?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the national team’s regular fitness tests, saying it can “cause injury to bowlers and also results in loss of stamina for batsmen”.

Akmal feels that it is “difficult” for players to undergo fitness tests every two or three months and called on head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to pay more attention to the skills of players rather than how fit they are.

“It becomes really difficult to give fitness tests after every two or three months during the season,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “PCB should rather train players by setting up a camp in the off season. This is what previous coaches like the late Bob Woolmer used to do, as too much training can cause injury to bowlers and also results in loss of stamina for batsmen.

“Fitness is important but skill development needs more hard work and players should spend more time in improving their skills. Misbah himself understands that he has performed in international cricket for a long time due to his skills.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur reveals which player Pakistan must pick for the T20 World Cup

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...