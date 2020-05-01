Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara believes that having a “strong Pakistan side playing in front of their home crowds is one of the best things that can happen to world cricket”.

Sangakkara’s comments come after he recently captained MCC during their tour of Pakistan.

The MCC played four matches, taking on the Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Shaheens, Northern Pakistan and Multan Sultans.

International cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan as well as Sri Lanka visited the country for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests towards the end of last year.

Bangladesh also played three T20 Internationals in January and a Test match in February.

They were supposed to return to Pakistan in April for a one-off ODI and another Test, both of which would have been held in Karachi, but it has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sangakkara believes that Bangladesh’s split series could become a normal occurrence when other countries tour Pakistan.

“I think it will be more a case of you play two Test matches, you take a break, you go back and play three one-dayers,” Sangakkara told Sky Sports as quoted by PakPassion. “It’s not exactly the right time for extended tours but I’m sure that with the right communication and the measures in place that players can go back and play some great quality cricket, have a great time and bring cricket back to Pakistan.

“A strong Pakistan side playing in front of their home crowds is one of the best things that can happen to world cricket.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur names 7 players who are the future of Pakistan cricket

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...