Pakistan opener Shan Masood believes that the national selectors are not giving players enough time to prove their worth.

The 30-year-old said that chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also Pakistan’s head coach, and the rest of the selectors should follow in England’s footsteps.

Masood noted that by giving the players numerous opportunities to shine, England were able to win the World Cup for the first time last year.

“All the top players of this era were not what they’re today, they started as normal cricketers. Consistency made them reach to the glory,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “If you take example of England, they set a direction for themselves in 2016 and they [stuck] to it which helped them win the 2019 World Cup.

“[A player] must be given a sense of security while he’s in the squad. He should be given the confidence that can help him perform better.”

Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

