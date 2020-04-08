Shane Warne includes two Pakistan legends in his greatest ODI XI

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia spinner Shane Warne picked the legendary Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar in his greatest ODI XI.

Akram and Akhtar are two of the best bowlers Pakistan ever produced and tormented opposition batsmen with their pace and swing.

Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Akhtar, he still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Overall, Akhtar picked up 247 wickets in 163 ODIs at an average of 24.97.

Shane Warne’s greatest ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Warne reveals which Pakistan player was the “best bowler that I saw”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...