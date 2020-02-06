Pakistan veteran Kamran Akmal reveals who is best out of Kohli, Smith and Root

Kamran Akmal chose Virat Kohli as the best player when asked to rate the Indian captain against Steve Smith and Joe Root Australia England India Pakistan cricket

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was asked to rate the best player out of India captain Virat Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith and England skipper Joe Root.

All three players have accomplished a lot in their careers thus far, but Akmal chose Kohli as the best of the three.

Akmal was made to choose between the trio during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The 38-year-old has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

