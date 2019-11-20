Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that he is determined to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

Kohli is on the hit list of all bowlers in international cricket considering that he is widely regarded as the best batsman in the sport right now.

While Shinwari can dismiss Kohli in international matches, getting the wicket of De Villiers will be much tougher as he has retired from international cricket. As a result, Shinwari’s only hope of removing De Villiers will be during a domestic Twenty20 tournament.

“These two are legendary figures in cricket and known for their skills with the bat, my dream is to bowl against them and take their wicket,” Shinwari was quoted as saying by Geo News.

