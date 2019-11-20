Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed there is no bad blood between him, Misbah-ul-Haq and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shinwari’s comments come after he was dropped for Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Australia.

Despite being removed from the team, Shinwari insisted that he is not upset with Misbah, who is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, and the PCB.

Instead, the 25-year-old noted that his removal from the squad “must be in the better interest of the Pakistan team”.

“It must be in the better interest of the Pakistan team, the management tried a different combination. I don’t think that I was dropped, it was just a different combination,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Usman Khan Shinwari reveals which two megastars are on his hit list

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...