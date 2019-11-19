Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes that batsman Hussain Talat and all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Faheem Ashraf should not have been dropped from the Twenty20 team.

Azhar’s comments come after Pakistan lost 2-0 to Australia in a three-match Twenty20 series, which was Babar Azam’s first assignment since taking over as Twenty20 captain.

Azhar noted that all four players had been doing well, but suddenly found themselves axed from the team for no reason at all.

“We had the likes of Hussain Talat who had been doing well in domestic cricket, Mohammad Hafeez and of course Shoaib Malik have all had good performances to their names in T20Is in the past and then we also had Faheem Ashraf who rose to sixth in the T20I bowling rankings – all of these names were missing from the T20I side which lead to our current spate of problems,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “I can understand if changes needed to be made to the ODI setup but having a new management who themselves need to settle in, and then also changing the look of the T20I side only made things difficult and really, making such wholesale changes in such a short period of time was inadvisable and has led to disappointing results.”

