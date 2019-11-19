Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes that batsmen Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad should have been given more opportunities to perform.

Akmal and Shehzad were picked for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore, but instead of playing all three matches, both of them only featured in two.

Akmal failed to score any runs, while Shehzad mustered 17 at an average of 8.50.

Both players have since been dropped, but Azhar questioned why they were picked in the first place if they weren’t going to be given enough time to make a case for themselves.

“Like many others, I am very disappointed about the manner in which Pakistan performed in the T20I series in Australia,” Azhar wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “I have just one question about that and that is, why did PCB, after having changed the team management, also change the T20I team itself? It made no sense to side-line the players who got Pakistan to the number one rank and if we did bring back the likes of Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, then at least they should have been given more chances to perform, instead of dropping them straight away.

“This seems to indicate a lack of direction in the policies of the team management and this must have unsettled a somewhat set T20I side.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...