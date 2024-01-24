Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi doubts left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is injured, saying he wouldn’t be playing if he was.

Shaheen’s inconsistent form has been a major concern for the men in green since he is supposed to be the spearhead of the pace attack.

During the recent three-match Test series against Australia, he took eight wickets in two games at an average of 41.62.

He then made his debut as T20I captain in the five-match series against New Zealand and proceeded to claim nine wickets at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 8.94.

“I’ve never got the impression that Shaheen Afridi has an injury. If you’re injured you can’t play as a fast bowler,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen will now captain the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

