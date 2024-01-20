Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Up-and-coming Pakistan pace star Ihsanullah has unveiled his goal in Test cricket, which is to take a wicket with his first ball.

The 21-year-old has yet to make his debut in the longest format, but he does have experience playing international cricket as he has represented the men in green in four T20Is and one ODI.

Ihsanullah noted that if he were to accomplish his goal of taking a wicket on the very first ball he bowled, it would show the show that “Pakistan has gained another quality Test bowler.”

“My goal is that when I make my Test debut, I aim to take a wicket with my first ball and pleasantly surprise the world, proving that Pakistan has gained another quality Test bowler,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Matta native has been out of action lately with an elbow injury, but is likely to make his long-awaited comeback during the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will play for the Multan Sultans.

Since he has been sidelined, he was not picked for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0, or the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 4-0.

The fifth T20I will be held on January 21 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

