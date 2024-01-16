Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia opener Usman Khawaja said he loved watching legendary Pakistan opening batsman Saeed Anwar in action.

Anwar is widely regarded as the best opener Pakistan ever produced as he possessed incredible style and grace when batting.

He represented his country in 55 Tests and made 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also amassed 8,824 runs in 247 ODIs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“I used to love watching Saeed Anwar bat. He was so good on the eye. He was very wristy. I am still wristy, but a different kind. Our scoring areas would be very similar. It is just the way he went about it. It was beautiful, so fluent to watch,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khawaja was recently involved in a three-match Test series against Pakistan and scored 220 runs, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 36.66.

Pakistan lost that series 3-0 and are now facing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 2-0 going into the third T20I on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

