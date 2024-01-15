Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has appeared to rule out Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf for selection, stating that all four of them got the chance to cement their positions but “failed to create an impact.”

He noted that the quartet were given the opportunity to occupy positions four to seven on the batting line-up, but weren’t consistent enough to continue being picked.

As a result, Wahab plans to look at new options ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We want to develop batters for [the] No. 4 position to No. 7 which has been a dilemma for Pakistan in T20 cricket. Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf got chances in these positions but failed to create an impact so we want to develop new options going into the WC (World Cup),” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

The Pakistan team recently lost 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and are now in the midst of a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 2-0.

The third T20I will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

