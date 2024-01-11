Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz was confident that fast bowler Hasan Ali would justify his selection for the three-match Test series against Australia.

Hasan didn’t feature in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

However, he did get the chance to play in the second and third Tests, and took two wickets at an average of 91.

“He has performed well in county too so I am sure he will do justice to his selection,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Before the Test series against Australia, Hasan featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took nine wickets in six matches at an average of 35.66.

Pakistan lost the series against Australia 3-0 and will now take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Ready to see what he can do, Shadab Khan hoping to have a lot of fun playing under new Pakistan captain

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 779 ( 33.87 % ) He is ok! 795 ( 34.57 % ) He is overrated! 726 ( 31.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...