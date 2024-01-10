Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has backed Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez and chief selector Wahab Riaz to bring “a different energy” and “new ideas” to the table.

He noted that both players recently retired from international cricket, which will allow them to bring a fresh perspective in comparison to their predecessors.

Wasim is excited to see what changes the pair implement and hopes to see Pakistan benefit as a result of it.

“Mohammed Hafeez has been made the director of cricket and he is also the coach for the Australia Tour. Wahab Riaz is the chief selector. It’s good in a way because they have just retired. They will bring in a different energy, new ideas,” he told Sportskeeda.

Pakistan recently lost their three-match Test series against Australia 3-0 and will now face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

