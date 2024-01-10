Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England batsman David Lloyd believes that Pakistan superstar Babar Azam is “one of the great players of the world at the minute.”

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer over the past few years, but his form in the last couple of months has been quite turbulent.

Despite this, Lloyd still holds the 29-year-old in very high regard.

“Babar Azam is one of the great players of the world at the minute,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he accumulated 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

He recently featured in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and made 126 runs at an average of 21.

Azam will now be involved in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

